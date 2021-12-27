Design and execute end to end directed evolution campaigns from backbone identification to library design, generation, screening, and hit identification. $95,000 – $115,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 27 Dec 2021 19:23:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist, Protein Engineering – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA
Design and execute end to end directed evolution campaigns from backbone identification to library design, generation, screening, and hit identification. $95,000 – $115,000 a year