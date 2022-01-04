Research Assistant I – Paust Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

January 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Paust Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

This technical position supports a research laboratory, and it will require regular usage of existing procedures for the experimental use of small animal models… $20.07 – $25.06 an hour
From Scripps Research – Tue, 04 Jan 2022 11:53:53 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

EACE R&S Applied Biomechanics Fellowship – U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) – San Diego, CA

December 6, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on EACE R&S Applied Biomechanics Fellowship – U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) – San Diego, CA

U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). In line with the congressionally directed mission of the EACE, the research efforts undertaken focus on the mitigation,…From Oak Ridge Associated Universities – Mon, 06 Dec 2021 14:16:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jo… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Mycrodose Therapeutics Operations Manager – Psychedelic Biotech/Pharma – Mycrodose Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

December 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Mycrodose Therapeutics Operations Manager – Psychedelic Biotech/Pharma – Mycrodose Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

So a successful Operations Manager will need to: plan, organize, direct, manage, review and evaluate the activities, operations, programs and services provided… $60,000 – $85,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Mon, 20 Dec 2021 23:50:06 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]