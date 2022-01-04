The Research Assistant III is responsible for performing independent research under the supervision of the PI and the Lab Manager, performing advanced molecular…
From Indeed – Tue, 04 Jan 2022 19:11:29 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant III, Molecular and Cellular Biology, Dr. Tony Hunter – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Research Assistant III is responsible for performing independent research under the supervision of the PI and the Lab Manager, performing advanced molecular…