Apply your deep knowledge of statistics, data engineering, and programming expertise to highly multidimensional neurosci ence data sets to uncover biological…
From Howard Hughes Medical Institute – Fri, 07 Jan 2022 02:08:27 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Bioinformatics Specialist, Machine Learning – Tye Lab – Howard Hughes Medical Institute – La Jolla, CA
Apply your deep knowledge of statistics, data engineering, and programming expertise to highly multidimensional neurosci ence data sets to uncover biological…