Scientist II/ Senior Scientist, Drug Discovery Biology | Treeline Biosciences | San Diego, CA

About the role

We are seeking an experienced, enthusiastic and highly motivated cell and molecular biologist to join our team. With a strong background in cell-based assay development, cell line engineering, SAR screening, and a track record of contributing to multidisciplinary drug discovery teams, this position will play a critical role in driving Treeline’s portfolio forward. You will also play a key role in the validation and selection of the next generation of oncology targets using cellular and molecular biology, biochemistry, genetics, functional genomics, and various state-of-the-art scientific approaches. You will closely collaborate with other biologists, medicinal and computational chemists, structural biologists, biochemists, biophysicists, and data scientists to test therapeutic hypotheses and enable forward progress of drug discovery programs. Additionally, you will drive advances in technology, infrastructure, and biology to accelerate the path to medicines.

About you

You thrive in a fast-paced and matrixed discovery environment requiring scientific curiosity and rigor. With a drive to succeed, you are an innovative, detail-oriented, and a critical thinker who enjoys multidisciplinary collaborations to tackle difficult scientific challenges and move programs forward.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute cell-based assay cascades to support drug discovery campaigns and mechanism of action studies.

Independently design and develop tool assets to advance drug discovery projects by establishing engineered cell lines using a variety of techniques (CRISPR endogenous gene editing, over-expression, knock-down and knock-out).

Execute a wide variety of cellular and molecular techniques to validate and characterize genetic or small molecule perturbations of targets and downstream pathways, such as CRISPR/RNAi tool design/generation, Western blot, qPCR, ELISA, MSD, immunoprecipitation, luminescence assays, phenotypic assays and flow cytometry.

Establish and run SAR assays to rapidly drive the hit-to-lead and lead optimization processes in close collaboration with the chemistry, biochemistry/biophysics, structural biology, and medicine design teams.

Design and conduct well controlled high-quality scientific experiments to test biological hypotheses.

Evaluate and develop new approaches and technologies within the biology group.

Maintain an electronic lab notebook in compliance with company policies.

Help establish the biology group and contribute to building a culture that embraces continuous learning and improvement.

Qualifications

BS or MS in Biology, Biochemistry or related discipline with at least 8 years of industry experience, or PhD with -2-6 years experience in biotech/pharma

Previous experience in small molecule drug discovery, SAR and applying innovative and diverse hit finding techniques is preferred.

A track record of leading from the bench to drive hit-to-lead, and lead optimization experiments to deliver small molecule development candidates.

Experience with automation and HTS is preferred.

Strong understanding of cancer signaling pathways, protein homeostasis, and regulation of gene expression.

Knowledge and experience with oncology animal models and in vivo pharmacology is a plus but not required.

Strong written and oral communication skills, excellent interpersonal skills, with demonstrated ability to work collaboratively on cross-functional, multidisciplinary teams.

