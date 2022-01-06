OZ Biosciences USA Inc is currently seeking an enthusiastic and motivated person for a full-time Sales & Technical Assistant position at our office located in… $19 – $21 an hour
From Indeed – Thu, 06 Jan 2022 18:31:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Technical Sales Specialist (Biotech) – OZ Biosciences Inc – San Diego, CA
OZ Biosciences USA Inc is currently seeking an enthusiastic and motivated person for a full-time Sales & Technical Assistant position at our office located in… $19 – $21 an hour