Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Macrophage Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

January 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Macrophage Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

This position will report directly to the Senior Scientist of Macrophage Cell Therapy and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Sat, 08 Jan 2022 09:46:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Laboratory Technician II – Cell Therapy – San Diego Blood Bank – San Diego, CA

June 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Laboratory Technician II – Cell Therapy – San Diego Blood Bank – San Diego, CA

Processes cellular products in a clean room operation and maintains sterility. Maintains the cleanroom environment to meet specifications, including…From San Diego Blood Bank – Thu, 17 Jun 2021 00:51:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]