Senior Research Scientist – Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

January 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Scientist – Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

This candidate will lead the characterization of iPSC-Macrophages, developing novel molecular tools to control Macrophage activation, phenotype, and performance…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Sat, 08 Jan 2022 09:46:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist, Analytical Development – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

October 19, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Analytical Development – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted cellular…From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 20 Oct 2021 03:22:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr Director, Regulatory Affairs – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

August 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr Director, Regulatory Affairs – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is seeking an experienced and highly motivated professional to lead Regulatory Affairs Strategy functions to support our clinical…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Thu, 05 Aug 2021 20:44:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate, Discovery Biochemistry – Bioray Pharmaceutical – San Diego, CA

July 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Discovery Biochemistry – Bioray Pharmaceutical – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will join *Bioray Pharmaceutical* in San Diego. Bioray Pharmaceutical is a translational research and early clinical development… $35,000 – $55,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Wed, 21 Jul 2021 03:37:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]