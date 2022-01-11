Research Associate: Organic Chemistry and Purification – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

January 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate: Organic Chemistry and Purification – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Debut Biotechnology is seeking a senior research associate to aid in downstream processing to support the purification and isolation of small molecules produced… $60,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 11 Jan 2022 21:05:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director, Facilities Operations – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

July 26, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Facilities Operations – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Bachelors in relevant Engineering discipline with 15 plus years of facilities experience and at least 3 years management experience within the biotechnology,…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Tue, 27 Jul 2021 02:29:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate I/II – Terskikh Lab (Development, Aging and Regeneration) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

October 1, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I/II – Terskikh Lab (Development, Aging and Regeneration) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

In contrast to conventional DNA methylation-based clocks, this new approach is amenable to high throughput screening enabling us for the first time to…From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sat, 02 Oct 2021 04:48:50 GMT – View all La… […]