Scientist – Research & Development Biomarker Discovery – DermTech – La Jolla, CA

January 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist – Research & Development Biomarker Discovery – DermTech – La Jolla, CA

One centered around our patented methods, which begins with using our Smart StickerTM to collect tissue from the skin’s surface easily, accurately, and… $90,000 – $130,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 11 Jan 2022 19:22:49 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist/Principal Scientist Protein Engineering and Biophysics – Rakuten Medical – San Diego, CA

July 26, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist/Principal Scientist Protein Engineering and Biophysics – Rakuten Medical – San Diego, CA

Rakuten Medical is looking for a highly motivated individual to drive discovery of new therapeutic antibodies and biophysical characterization of proteins as…From Indeed – Tue, 27 Jul 2021 05:00:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant II – Gene Expression Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

July 15, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II – Gene Expression Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Research Assistant II position entails working intimately with postdoctoral fellows as part of the project on characterization of the role of hepatic FXR in…From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 16 Jul 2021 00:00:21 GMT – View all La Jolla,… […]