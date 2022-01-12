Research Technician- Immunologist/Cell Therapy – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA

January 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Technician- Immunologist/Cell Therapy – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA

The Research Technician provides support and assistance to senior researchers and project teams by performing a variety of experimental techniques using state…
From Turnstone Biologics Corp. – Wed, 12 Jan 2022 12:33:10 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Molecular and Cell Biology Associate – Eurofins Central Laboratory – San Diego, CA

October 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Molecular and Cell Biology Associate – Eurofins Central Laboratory – San Diego, CA

Assist in molecular biology to support the cloning and expression of various antibodies including the following of specific protocols for cloning and DNA…From Eurofins Central Laboratory – Thu, 28 Oct 2021 05:34:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]