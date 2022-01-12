BrainXell (www.brainxell.com), is a world leader in the production of defined neural cell populations for research and discovery purposes using pluripotent stem… $95,000 – $130,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 13 Jan 2022 02:47:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist, Cell Therapy Assay Development & Quality Control – BrainXell, Inc. – San Diego, CA
BrainXell (www.brainxell.com), is a world leader in the production of defined neural cell populations for research and discovery purposes using pluripotent stem… $95,000 – $130,000 a year