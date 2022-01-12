Scientist, Cell Therapy Process Development – R-100736 – San Diego, CA – National Resilience – San Diego, CA

January 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Cell Therapy Process Development – R-100736 – San Diego, CA – National Resilience – San Diego, CA

This role will be responsible advancing Resilience R&D’s knowledge of cell processing methods through innovative experimental design and efficient execution.
From National Resilience – Wed, 12 Jan 2022 19:49:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Data Scientist/Data Engineer – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

August 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Data Scientist/Data Engineer – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Dental, health, and vision insurance. The protein engineering group is seeking a self-driven and energetic data engineer/scientist to help organize, aggregate,… $95,000 – $115,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Thu, 05 Aug 2021 21:12:39 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]