Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary – Ligand Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

January 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary – Ligand Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

10+ years of experience as a practicing attorney servicing one or more publicly-held pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies in a broad range of legal matters…
From Ligand Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:35:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (Cell Culture) – Cellics Therapeutics Inc. – San Diego, CA

December 8, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (Cell Culture) – Cellics Therapeutics Inc. – San Diego, CA

Cellics Therapeutics is seeking an Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (title dependent on background) to perform cell culture and support various activities…From Indeed – Thu, 09 Dec 2021 00:18:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]