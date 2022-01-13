We are seeking a post-doctoral trainee to develop synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, and high throughput screening tools to alter a novel strain of…
From UC San Diego – Fri, 14 Jan 2022 00:34:54 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Postdoctoral Scholar – Synthetic or Molecular Biology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Cyanobacteria – UC San Diego – La Jolla, CA
We are seeking a post-doctoral trainee to develop synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, and high throughput screening tools to alter a novel strain of…