Production Biochemist – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

January 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Production Biochemist – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The Production Biochemist is a full-time, laboratory position. He or she will be responsible for the production of quality products and reagents for ELISA, CLIA… $55,000 – $70,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 19 Jan 2022 01:08:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate I/II, Advanced Microscopy – Singular Genomics – San Diego, CA

December 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I/II, Advanced Microscopy – Singular Genomics – San Diego, CA

The candidate should have experience with standard molecular biology techniques for handling nucleic acids and proteins (e.g., DNA&RNA purification, PCR, RNA…From Singular Genomics – Fri, 03 Dec 2021 01:12:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]