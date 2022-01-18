The successful candidate will work with senior scientists to design and execute experiments to validate drug targets and to characterize compounds that modulate… $48,000 – $65,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 18 Jan 2022 15:36:35 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Associate – Molecular Cellular Biologist – Activx – La Jolla, CA
The successful candidate will work with senior scientists to design and execute experiments to validate drug targets and to characterize compounds that modulate… $48,000 – $65,000 a year