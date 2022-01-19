As such, we are looking for creative and adventurous scientists who can help us understand the interactome of disordered proteins inside the cell and explore… $80,000 – $160,000 a year
From Zafrens, Inc. – Wed, 19 Jan 2022 10:48:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Cell Line Engineering and Synthetic Biology Scientist – Zafrens, Inc. – San Diego, CA
As such, we are looking for creative and adventurous scientists who can help us understand the interactome of disordered proteins inside the cell and explore… $80,000 – $160,000 a year