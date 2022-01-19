Cell Line Engineering and Synthetic Biology Scientist – Zafrens, Inc. – San Diego, CA

January 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Line Engineering and Synthetic Biology Scientist – Zafrens, Inc. – San Diego, CA

As such, we are looking for creative and adventurous scientists who can help us understand the interactome of disordered proteins inside the cell and explore… $80,000 – $160,000 a year
From Zafrens, Inc. – Wed, 19 Jan 2022 10:48:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist/Sr Principal Scientist, Discovery Biology – Zentalis – San Diego, CA

January 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist/Sr Principal Scientist, Discovery Biology – Zentalis – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will play a leading role in the discovery and evaluation of novel therapeutic molecules in Oncology. Familiar with public data mining.From Zentalis – Fri, 07 Jan 2022 09:49:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist II, Molecular Biology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

November 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist II, Molecular Biology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

This role supports the new Rapid Diagnostics Solutions (RDS) business unit in San Diego, California, part of the group of diagnostics businesses at Thermo…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Tue, 16 Nov 2021 08:23:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]