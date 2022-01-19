The desired candidates would have experience in the field of mass spectrometry- based proteomic/glycoproteomic data acquisition, management, and will be trained…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Thu, 20 Jan 2022 05:48:22 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Senior Postdoctoral Associate – Marth Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
The desired candidates would have experience in the field of mass spectrometry- based proteomic/glycoproteomic data acquisition, management, and will be trained…