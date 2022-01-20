Principal Scientist, DMPK – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

January 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist, DMPK – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

8+ years of experience in DMPK-related positions within a pharmaceutical or biotechnology company. A successful candidate will be expected to participate in… $160,000 – $180,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 20 Jan 2022 20:28:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Sr. Scientist, Principal Scientist Bioanalysis – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

October 26, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Sr. Scientist, Principal Scientist Bioanalysis – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This individual will be contributing towards in vitro / in vivo studies in drug discovery and development especially for early-stage programs in the company…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Tue, 26 Oct 2021 16:32:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist II – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

November 17, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist II – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

The Associate Scientist II will be responsible for production of RNA and performing experiments aimed at improving quality of self amplifying RNA.From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 17 Nov 2021 14:07:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Staff / Senior Staff Scientist, Sequencing Biochemistry Reagent Development – Element Biosciences – San Diego, CA

November 12, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff / Senior Staff Scientist, Sequencing Biochemistry Reagent Development – Element Biosciences – San Diego, CA

The Company’s technology will broaden the end user experience through improved data quality and simplified workflows to benefit discoveries and diagnosis in…
From Indeed – Fri, 12 Nov 2021 21:19:55 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]