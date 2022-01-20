This position supports all QC laboratory activities for release testing. The candidate should have some experience in stem cell product testing under GMP,… $50,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 20 Jan 2022 16:12:48 GMT – View all Escondido, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Quality Control Senior Analyst – Animal Cell Therapies – Escondido, CA
This position supports all QC laboratory activities for release testing. The candidate should have some experience in stem cell product testing under GMP,… $50,000 – $80,000 a year