Advise users on experiment design, sample sample, cytometer setup, data acquisition & analysis. Identify instrument problems and bring to attention of lab…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Fri, 21 Jan 2022 18:01:36 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Flow Cytometry Specialist – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
Advise users on experiment design, sample sample, cytometer setup, data acquisition & analysis. Identify instrument problems and bring to attention of lab…