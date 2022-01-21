7 years of experience plus 5 years of project management experience. Prepares reports and keeps upper-level leadership informed of progress and programs.
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Fri, 21 Jan 2022 17:42:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Director, Genomics Research and Projects – Research & Clinical Management – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA
7 years of experience plus 5 years of project management experience. Prepares reports and keeps upper-level leadership informed of progress and programs.