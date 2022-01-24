Human Resources-Office Administrator | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants. BlueNalu has achieved considerable strategic, technical and operational milestones since its formal launch over two years ago, and it is now preparing for regulatory clearance and market launch in the US.

Job Summary

The Human Resources-Office Administrator position is a dual-role involving both human resources and office management responsibilities. This role is responsible for performing HR-related duties on an assistant level in the following HR functional areas: benefits administration, employee relations, performance management, onboarding, policy implementation, recruitment / employment and employment law compliance. The office administration component of this position is responsible for general back-office activities, managing and performing a broad variety of tasks: purchasing and receiving of office supplies, inventory management, office vendor management, etc. This position will be responsible for office administration at both company facilities. This role will be a vital member of the Human Resources team and reports to the Associate Director, Human Resources.

Essential Responsibilities

The ideal candidate will be a self-starter, who is just as comfortable working autonomously as with a team. This candidate should bring enthusiasm to the office and offering up new ideas and programs. The candidate will be expected to perform the following responsibilities:

Office Management

Ability to perform multiple administrative tasks simultaneously and accurately, and adjust rapidly to shifting priorities and variable workloads

Supervises the maintenance of office equipment, including copier, fax machine, etc.

Responsible for coordinating overall administrative and office activities.

Supervises the maintenance and alteration of office areas and equipment, as well as layout, arrangement and housekeeping of office facilities (organize, clean, and manage storage areas for breakrooms, office supplies, etc.)

Manage daily internal control procedures for 3-way matching of purchase order, packing slip and invoice

Receiving/processing office supply items for delivery, maintaining records of orders, delivery details, etc.

Vendor management and setup. Communicating with vendors regarding delays or problems

Human Resources

Administers various human resource plans and procedures for all company personnel; assists in the development and implementation of employee handbook and personnel policies and procedures, in conjunction with senior management.

Helps maintain company organization charts and the employee directory.

Support Human Resources with scheduling interviews and may be asked to participate in initial interview process and resume review

Assist with onboarding of new hires and perform payroll tasks for hourly employees

Maintaining human resources records, filing, and data entry

Uses appropriate tools for required work including Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power

Participates in improvement processes; assists in implementing changes to improvement processes

Exercise meaningful discretion and independent judgement

Other duties as assigned.

Job Supervised (by title):

Associate Director, Human Resources

Travel: Estimated up to 25% travel between two facilities within 1 mile radius.

Minimum Qualifications & Experience

A. Education and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in a related field is required.

Minimum 2-3 years of relevant work experience, or equivalent combination of training and experiencein a Human Resources and Office Management combined.

Solid understanding of federal and state employment regulations

Working knowledge of office processes

Strong references

B. Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office products (Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Word)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills organizational skills.

Ability to problem solve and navigate global resources

Adept at time management

Adept at time management

Performs work independently and as part of a team to achieve company goals

Initiative to solve problems proactively and ability to multitask

Flexibility to switch focus as needed to meet company goals

Confident, independent interactions with senior management

Fluent in English

Sense of humor

Materials and Equipment Directly Used:

Office machinery and tools including: computers, printers, copiers, box cutters, etc.

Microsoft Office Suite and other computer systems

Working Environment / Physical Demands:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands:

Ability to lift up to 40 lbs.

Work Environment:

Must understand vague and implicit instructions and react favorably in all work situations.

Must be mentally adaptable and flexible in dealing with a variety of people.

Emotional stability and personal maturity are important attributes in this position.

Must be able to resolve problems, handle conflict and make decisions under pressure.

Ability to give, to receive, and analyze information, formulate work plans and prepare written materials and articulate goals and action plans.

Must understand people and be able to communicate effectively.

Ability to work with and directly handle products containing Major US Allergens and sensitizing agents such as fish, soy, and shellfish.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that aredriven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

Additional information about BlueNalu can be found on our website at www.bluenalu.com

