Assoc. Scientist/Scientist Protein Science & Analytics – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

This position is for an Associate Scientist or Scientist with expertise in protein analytics to help drive our discovery and development programs. $110,000 – $150,000 a year
