Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Cellular Reprogramming & Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

January 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Cellular Reprogramming & Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Fate’s Cellular Reprogramming and Engineering Group is seeking a skilled and highly motivated cell biologist to support ongoing cellular reprogramming and…
From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:41:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Global Market Development Manager, Genetic Analysis Solutions – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

November 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Global Market Development Manager, Genetic Analysis Solutions – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

A degree in Marketing, Communications or Business, with previous work experience in biotechnology, medical devices, or pharmaceutical industry is also…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sat, 06 Nov 2021 06:22:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Pharmaceutical Process Engineer I – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

October 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Pharmaceutical Process Engineer I – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

The Pharmaceutical Process Engineer I reports to the Process Engineer Supervisor. An individual at the level of Process Engineer I will be expected to…From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Fri, 08 Oct 2021 04:51:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]