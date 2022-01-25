Ability to document laboratory procedures and experiments with great attention to detail. Excellent communication, attention to detail, and time management…
From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:41:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Cellular Reprogramming & Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Ability to document laboratory procedures and experiments with great attention to detail. Excellent communication, attention to detail, and time management…