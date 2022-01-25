Be extremely detail-oriented and have exceptional organizational skills. You will play a key role in our company, with a main focus in performing critical cell… $48,000 – $55,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 26 Jan 2022 03:49:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Cell Culture Specialist – Lab Technician for Gene Therapy Startup – ImmunoVec – San Diego, CA
Be extremely detail-oriented and have exceptional organizational skills. You will play a key role in our company, with a main focus in performing critical cell… $48,000 – $55,000 a year