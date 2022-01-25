Provide functional evaluation and biological application of NK cell product candidates through execution, design, and troubleshooting of experiments.
From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:41:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist/ Associate Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Solid Tumor Microenvironment) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Provide functional evaluation and biological application of NK cell product candidates through execution, design, and troubleshooting of experiments.