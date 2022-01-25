Prepare and present data packages to immunology groups and larger program-specific teams or external collaborators. Experience with spheroid assays is a plus.
From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:40:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (T Cell) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Prepare and present data packages to immunology groups and larger program-specific teams or external collaborators. Experience with spheroid assays is a plus.