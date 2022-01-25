Senior Research Associate / Research Associate III, Process Development – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

January 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate / Research Associate III, Process Development – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will support experiments involving iPSC maintenance and expansion, in vitro differentiation of iPSCs towards the hematopoietic lineages…
From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:40:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist / Associate Director (Stem Cell Group) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

September 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist / Associate Director (Stem Cell Group) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

She/he is expected to lead the projects in product development, assay development, CRO services and other R&D programs in the stem cell group.From iXCells Biotechnologies – Wed, 08 Sep 2021 04:14:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]