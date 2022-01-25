Coordinate experiments with other groups, analyze and present data to immunology groups, larger program-specific teams, and senior leadership as needed.
From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:41:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Scientist / Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (NK) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Coordinate experiments with other groups, analyze and present data to immunology groups, larger program-specific teams, and senior leadership as needed.