Ph.D. in Immunology, cancer cell biology (or a related field) with 5+ years (Senior Scientist), or 3+ years (Scientist) of relevant laboratory experience in an…
From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:42:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Scientist / Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Solid Tumor) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Ph.D. in Immunology, cancer cell biology (or a related field) with 5+ years (Senior Scientist), or 3+ years (Scientist) of relevant laboratory experience in an…