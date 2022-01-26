Temporary Research Scientist, Protein Sciences (contract) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

January 26, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Temporary Research Scientist, Protein Sciences (contract) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is seeking a highly motivated protein chemist with expertise in integral membrane proteins, and a track record of generating high-quality…
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Wed, 26 Jan 2022 17:25:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Executive Assistant at Growing Biotech Company – Ignite Human Capital – San Diego, CA

January 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Executive Assistant at Growing Biotech Company – Ignite Human Capital – San Diego, CA

This position requires a dynamic and self-motivated candidate to provide administrative support to C-Level Executives and associated executives, effectively…From Ignite Human Capital – Wed, 12 Jan 2022 17:39:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Director, iPSC-derived NK cell and Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

July 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, iPSC-derived NK cell and Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

The individual will be responsible for leading an iPSC-NK development team from conception to clinical candidate selection and IND-enabling studies.From Shoreline Biosciences – Fri, 30 Jul 2021 21:31:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]