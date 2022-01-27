We seek a team player with a background in biological science, bioengineering or similar, excellent customer service & communication skills, aptitude for… $30,000 – $50,000 a year
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Thu, 27 Jan 2022 21:49:58 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Associate I/II – Flow Cytometry – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
We seek a team player with a background in biological science, bioengineering or similar, excellent customer service & communication skills, aptitude for… $30,000 – $50,000 a year