Research Associate I/II – Flow Cytometry – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

January 27, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I/II – Flow Cytometry – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

We seek a team player with a background in biological science, bioengineering or similar, excellent customer service & communication skills, aptitude for… $30,000 – $50,000 a year
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Thu, 27 Jan 2022 21:49:58 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

QC Sr. Research Associate/Research Associate – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

November 15, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on QC Sr. Research Associate/Research Associate – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics (“Sorrento”) is seeking an experienced Senior Research Associate/Research Associate who will be part of the Analytical Development/Quality…From Sorrento Therapeutics – Mon, 15 Nov 2021 21:18:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]