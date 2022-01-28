Scientist/ Senior Scientist – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

January 28, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/ Senior Scientist – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

The scientist will support early drug discovery projects with a focus on developing experimental approaches to elucidate drug mechanisms of action, including… $120,000 – $140,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 28 Jan 2022 21:15:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate, Analytical Development and QC – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

November 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, Analytical Development and QC – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes self-replicating mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza,…From Indeed – Tue, 09 Nov 2021 05:18:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist, Cell Therapy Process Development – R-100736 – San Diego, CA – National Resilience – San Diego, CA

January 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Cell Therapy Process Development – R-100736 – San Diego, CA – National Resilience – San Diego, CA

This role will be responsible advancing Resilience R&D’s knowledge of cell processing methods through innovative experimental design and efficient execution.From National Resilience – Wed, 12 Jan 2022 19:49:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]