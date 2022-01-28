Sr. Sales Manager – West | Cell Microsystems, Inc. | San Diego

Cell Microsystems, Inc, is a developer and manufacturer of innovative products for single cell workflows. The Company’s lead products, the CellRaft AIR® System and CytoSort® consumables, enable multiple discovery applications across a range of single cell methodologies, including CRISPR, ‘track and trace’ clonal propagation, genomics, stem cells, and organoids. First launched in 2018, the Company’s products have been purchased by leading academic, government, and pharma research organizations in the U.S. and Europe. Reporting functionally to the Vice President of Sales, the Senior Sales Manager is responsible for positioning and selling company products to current and potential customers across the West region. As an integral part of the sales team, the Senior Sales Manager plays the major role in prospecting, qualifying and closing sales opportunities. The position includes participation in cross-functional teams for product development, marketing, and commercial initiatives. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Develop and execute on strategic business plan to obtain new customers, maintain/grow existing customer accounts and meet or exceed revenue goals

Generate qualified sales opportunities and guide customers to products that best meet their needs

Managing the complete sales process through CRM driven metrics Reporting on all lead/opportunity creation and all relevant sales activity

Weekly review of sales analytics through scheduled communication with VPOS

Proactively use lead generation, opportunity creation and conversion rate metrics to maximize territory revenue performance and refine selling methodologies

Create quotes and supporting documents to advance sales opportunities

Call on various roles within an account; includes roles from grad students to C-level

Increase market awareness/interest and feedback market/competitive knowledge to organization

Enhance customer relationships via consultation, education, and support to ensure satisfaction

Partner with Field Service Engineers and Application Specialists to support all customer activities

Support local and national trade shows to increase customer product awareness

Perform other responsibilities as needed. Qualifications: Minimum B.S. in a relevant biology, chemistry, or engineering discipline

Working knowledge of cell biology research and development required; research experience with reagents and instrumentation for CRISPR gene editing, genomics, single-cell biology, cell imaging, cell sorting, is a plus

Min of 5 years direct sales experience in life science capital equipment sales;

Experience with life science research reagents and instrumentation; in-depth market knowledge and network of customer relationships preferred

Experience with Salesforce or similar CRM required

Experience with social media marketing is a plus

High degree of leadership, adaptability, independence, and emotional intelligence required

Demonstrated ability to quickly grasp and master technical concepts and articulate them well to others

Organized and able to balance multiple projects and prioritize appropriately

Outstanding relationship building and interpersonal skills

Willingness to work in entrepreneurial, small-company, team environment

Demonstrated writing and oral communication skills required

Proficient with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Travel expected >60%. Ideally located in San Diego or San Francisco, open to other locations with proximity to a major airport

Must be able to work in the U.S. Cell Microsystems is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.