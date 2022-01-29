Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts. The Regulatory Specialist has a good working knowledge of clinical regulatory requirements and IRB requirements and processes.
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Sat, 29 Jan 2022 19:51:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Regulatory Specialist – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA
Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts. The Regulatory Specialist has a good working knowledge of clinical regulatory requirements and IRB requirements and processes.