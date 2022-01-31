Solid leadership skills with a history of leading others to success and a good reputation for managing high performance teams. Safety lead for Hylenex/rHuPH20.
From Indeed – Mon, 31 Jan 2022 22:36:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Executive Director, Medical and Drug Safety – Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Solid leadership skills with a history of leading others to success and a good reputation for managing high performance teams. Safety lead for Hylenex/rHuPH20.