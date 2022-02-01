Scientist I – Expression and Strain Development | BASF | San Diego, CA

At BASF, we create chemistry through the power of connected minds. By balancing economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility, we are building a more sustainable future through chemistry. As the world’s leading chemical company, we help our customers in nearly every industry meet the current and future needs of society through science and innovation.

Scientist I – Expression and Strain Development (2200308) – San Diego, CA

Where the Chemistry Happens

We are seeking a motivated professional like you to join our expression and strain development team at BASF Enzymes. In this role, you will be cloning and constructing microbial strains for enzyme production. Under a Sr. scientist, you will assist developing, testing and validating new tools and technologies for enzyme production improvement.

Formula for Success

Leveraging your background in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Biochemistry, or related field with your experience in molecular cloning methods and microbial transformation, you will be responsible for cloning and expression of diverse enzymes in microorganisms.

Relying upon your technical proficiency and experience with the manipulation of nucleic acids, including isolation of DNA from microorganisms, PCR, qPCR and restriction digestion/ligation, and your competency in microbiological aseptic techniques related to growth, monitoring, and manipulation of bacteria, yeast or fungal, you will assist constructing and characterizing strains.

Demonstrating your effective project and time management skills and your ability to be great team player, you will adapt to a dynamic and fast-paced work environment.

Combining your excellent ability and interest in the operation of specialized laboratory equipment and computers including, liquid handler, your proficient computer skills , and exceptional attention to details you will assist developing, testing, and validating new tools and technologies for improving enzyme expression in microbial hosts.

Displaying your technical proficiency, enthusiasm with science, and excellent communication skills, you will complete assigned tasks with limited supervision.

Create Your Own Chemistry: What We Offer You…

