Scientist II Expression and Strain Development | BASF | San Diego, CA

Scientist II – Expression and Strain Development (2200309) – San Diego, CA

The expression and strain development team at BASF Enzymes is seeking a motivated and creative professional like you to join the team. You are expected to work under a Sr. Scientist with limited supervision to develop new molecular tools, build strains and improve protein production in microorganisms.

Leveraging your background in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Biochemistry or related field with your experience with molecular techniques including DNA extraction, PCR, qPCR, molecular cloning, and microbial transformation, you will be responsible for cloning and expression of diverse enzymes in microorganisms.

Combining your project and time management skills, technical proficiency, and ability to be a great team player, you will adapt to working in a dynamic and fast-paced work environment.

Relying upon your experience with protein expression in bacterial, fungal, or yeast system, and protein analysis including SDS-PAGE and quantification, and your excellent attention to details and organization skill , you will develop and validate new molecular biology tools and technologies to improve enzyme expression in microbial hosts

Utilizing your experience with strain engineering or manipulation, you will be responsible for strain construction and characterization.

Combining your proficiency at summary, analysis, and interpretation of moderately complex analytical data and your effective communication and presentation skills, you will be responsible for designing, executing, and analyzing complex experiments while adhering to project timelines.

