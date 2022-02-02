The Research Assistant II position will focus on brain slicing and dissection, nuclei production and sorting for multiomics analysis, protein biochemistry and…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Thu, 03 Feb 2022 06:06:44 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant II – Computational Neurobiology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Research Assistant II position will focus on brain slicing and dissection, nuclei production and sorting for multiomics analysis, protein biochemistry and…