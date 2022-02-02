Research Assistant II – Computational Neurobiology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

February 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II – Computational Neurobiology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant II position will focus on brain slicing and dissection, nuclei production and sorting for multiomics analysis, protein biochemistry and…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Thu, 03 Feb 2022 06:06:44 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist/Senior Research Scientist – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

December 8, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist/Senior Research Scientist – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

This position will report directly to the Director of Immunology and will play a vital role in the translation of our novel cell therapies to the clinic.From Shoreline Biosciences – Thu, 09 Dec 2021 03:38:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Senior Scientist – Analytical Development, Gene Therapy – Investigo Life Sciences – San Diego, CA

December 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist – Analytical Development, Gene Therapy – Investigo Life Sciences – San Diego, CA

Position Summary: * This position will be responsible for leading and executing the analytical development strategy for our preclinical and clinical programs. $80,000 – $160,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Mon, 20 Dec 2021 16:55:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA… […]