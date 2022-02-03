Associate Director, Facilities & Engineering | Recro | San Diego, CA



Why Join Recro:

Mission and Culture:

Our leadership proactively works to create and foster a culture that exemplifies our core values and mission. We strive to provide a work environment that is diverse, inclusive, challenging, and supportive. We are committed to continuous improvement both as individuals and as an organization and encourage our employees to continue their personal and professional development in a variety of ways.

We strongly believe that every employee plays a crucial role in accomplishing our mission of improving patients’ lives through client partnerships. Whether you are working hands on developing, producing or, testing the products or if you are utilizing your expertise in any other way, through your work here you will have an opportunity to positively affect countless lives.

Benefits:

We offer a competitive total rewards package that includes health benefits, annual performance bonus, stock options, generous paid time off, holiday shutdowns, parental leave, matching 401k contributions and much more!

Your New Role:

We are looking for an Associate Director, Facilities & Engineering. In this role you will enable operational success of the plant/facility with stringent adherence to regulatory requirements and Recro’s Quality System. You will oversee site maintenance and utility operations activities, executing projects in support of site requirements. S/he will mentor and train staff consistent with best practices and Recro policy and will be responsible for tracking project schedules and adherence to deadlines/budget.

How You Will Make An Impact:

Oversee maintenance and engineering functions at the assigned facility, to include manufacturing equipment, utility operations, and general facility management initiatives.

Oversees all compliance related issues including Corrective Action / Preventative Action Plans (CAPAs), Deviations, Periodic Reviews and Change Controls related to facilities and engineering projects.

Lead and/or oversee the execution of facilities/engineering investigations of existing site challenges and to identify continuous improvement efforts for site manufacturing, packaging, facilities and utilities systems, and development of proposals to optimize performance.

Lead and/or supervise the execution of engineering investigations into site modifications and expansions to meet business opportunities and regulatory requirements.

Develop and maintain site facility and engineering procedures and associated documents to ensure effective and compliant execution of work on site. This may also include supervision of technicians verifying and updating documentation.

Develop engineering documentation required by manufacturing and packaging operations, facilities, utilities, and/or new projects. This will include development of specifications, test protocols, procedures and the like.

Manage project engineering for new site projects. For site-based projects, this may include project and construction management. For large projects [generally those involving a third-party engineering contractor], this may include design guidance, review and approval, and liaison with site functions, as site engineering representative.

Assist with development of validation and commissioning protocols.

Ensure that site maintenance and engineering activities are performed in a safe manner with compliance to all cGMP requirements.

In partnership with EHS professionals across the organization, develop or implement programs that drive site EHS performance along with environmental and energy programs .

As a Leader You Will:

Plans organizational structure, position content and staffing.

Identifies, recruits and retains top-notch talent.

Coaches, mentors the team and provides career development/learning opportunities.

Sets performance standards and encourages employee engagement through delegation, continuous feedback, goal setting and performance management.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Ideal Candidate Will Bring:

B.S degree in Chemical, Electrical, Industrial, Mechanical or Pharmaceutical Engineering, Master’s degree preferred.

Minimum 10 years’ experience in pharmaceutical facilities/engineering role within a GLP/GMP environment, minimum 7 years of supervisory/management experience.

Financial budgetary experience for operational expenses and capital projects.

Highly prefer Project Management experience/certification, Green Belt/Black Belt Certification, and Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP) certification.

Prior experience and knowledge of reliability principles and predictive maintenance tools (including asset life cycle management and condition monitoring) would be an asset.

Prior experience with EHS related programs would be an asset.

Demonstrated experience participating in site, division, corporate or regulatory audits.

Ability to analyze and resolve complex problems in terms of fundamental engineering and / or scientific principles.

Ability to apply engineering and / or scientific principles to the development of procedures, specifications and standards for systems and equipment new to the site.

Ability to execute, document and present investigations into engineering-related issues.

Ability to apply project management principles to new projects and plan, organize and execute such projects.

Sound knowledge of engineering aspects of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

Sound knowledge of commissioning and qualification of systems.

Working knowledge of aseptic filling, lyophilization, solid oral dose manufacturing, and packaging equipment.

Working knowledge of HVAC and utility systems, including building automation / management systems.

Working knowledge of computerized maintenance management systems.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

Recro is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with expertise to deliver on our client’s needs, regardless of complexity level. These projects span pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms. We provide industry leading support for small molecule therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

