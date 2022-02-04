Provide leadership, legal advice, and drive solutions on a range of legal, business and compliance matters, including government contracts, commercial antitrust…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Fri, 04 Feb 2022 08:22:47 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Corporate Counsel – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Provide leadership, legal advice, and drive solutions on a range of legal, business and compliance matters, including government contracts, commercial antitrust…