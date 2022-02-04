Lead efforts in staging materials and equipment for manufacturing activities. Earn a competitive salary that allows you to focus your attention on your passion.
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Sat, 05 Feb 2022 03:41:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Manufacturing Associate II (Bioserv) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Lead efforts in staging materials and equipment for manufacturing activities. Earn a competitive salary that allows you to focus your attention on your passion.