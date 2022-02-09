Research Specialist, Molecular Biology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

February 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Specialist, Molecular Biology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

The ideal candidate will have a M.S. or B.S. degree in Molecular Biology/Biological Sciences or in a related discipline with a minimum of 3-4 years’ experience… $65,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 09 Feb 2022 21:59:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate (RA) – Tissue Culture and Assays – Vala Sciences, Inc. – San Diego, CA

February 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate (RA) – Tissue Culture and Assays – Vala Sciences, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Research Associate (RA) – Tissue Culture and Assays*. We’re seeking an RA to join our dynamic assay development and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)… $45,000 – $65,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Thu, 03 Feb 2022 23:03:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate: Organic Chemistry and Purification – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

January 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate: Organic Chemistry and Purification – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Debut Biotechnology is seeking a senior research associate to aid in downstream processing to support the purification and isolation of small molecules produced… $60,000 – $75,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Tue, 11 Jan 2022 21:05:37 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]