Assist in leading a small team responsible for the design, production, procurement, and QC of mission critical reagents related to the company’s gene editing… $65,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 09 Feb 2022 21:59:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Specialist, Molecular Biology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
Assist in leading a small team responsible for the design, production, procurement, and QC of mission critical reagents related to the company’s gene editing… $65,000 – $75,000 a year