This is an ideal position for researcher with a background in biochemistry or chemistry and early drug development who thrives in a team-oriented, fast-paced,… $90,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 09 Feb 2022 21:33:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist – Platform – Elsie Biotechnologies Inc – San Diego, CA
This is an ideal position for researcher with a background in biochemistry or chemistry and early drug development who thrives in a team-oriented, fast-paced,… $90,000 – $120,000 a year