Scientist / Senior Scientist, Enzymatic Oligonucleotide Synthesis | San Diego, CA | Primordial Genetics

Primordial Genetics Inc (www.primordialgenetics.com), a biotechnology company applying novel genetic technologies to develop superior enzymes and microbes for use in diverse industries, is looking for a full-time Scientist or Senior Scientist.

Primordial Genetics is developing an enzymatic oligonucleotide synthesis (EOS) process that has the potential to disrupt and transform the manufacturing of DNA and RNA oligonucleotides, short nucleic acid molecules used in therapeutics, diagnostics and R&D reagents.

Qualifications & Experience:

We are looking for a highly trained scientist who can advance our DNA and RNA oligonucleotide manufacturing programs with a focus on evolving high-efficiency RNA and DNA polymerases.

Qualified candidates will have an advanced degree in Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Microbiology or other Biological Sciences.

A PhD is preferred but we will consider non-PhD-level candidates with excellent track records in industrial R&D.

Proficiency at the bench and love of hands-on laboratory work is essential; the ideal scientist will be highly creative in manipulating nucleic acids for the desired project outcomes.

The position requires deep biochemistry and molecular biology experience and knowledge of techniques including molecular evolution, ultra-high-throughput screening, assay development and protein expression / purification.

Candidates should have excellent communications, organizational, managerial and record-keeping skills and/or aptitude.

They should be well versed in the Microsoft Office Suite, and sequence analysis programs.

Additional proficiency in programming languages such as R & Python are highly desirable, but not required.

The company is looking for highly motivated individuals who are passionate about developing new genetic technologies that can help us create the next generation of superior enzymes and organisms, and who feel comfortable working in a collaborative small-company environment. This brings with it the excitement of being part of a small, close-knit group, participating in cutting-edge genetic and molecular evolution projects and having opportunities to contribute broadly to the company’s R&D programs, technology and business. Preference will be given to team players with a wicked sense of humor and a love of fermented beverages.

About Primordial

We believe in a creative and nurturing environment that allows for constructive and productive interaction between talented people. Good people in a good company will ultimately create superior products that will make a positive contribution to our society and to the health of the planet. Primordial Genetics is an equal opportunity employer.

We offer our employees a comprehensive benefit package; Medical, Dental, Vision, 401k, Paid Time Off a generous number of stock options and a dynamic start-up biotech environment with many opportunities for growth. Compensation is competitive and commensurate on experience.

Individuals seeking employment at Primordial Genetics are considered without regards to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, veteran status, gender identity, or sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

Primordial Genetics is located on the General Atomics campus in San Diego CA. The company has state-of-the-art laboratory and office space, IT infrastructure and conferencing facilities. Primordial Genetics currently has 11 employees as well as a broad network of advisors and consultants.

If qualified and interested, please apply via LinkedIn, send your CV to info@primordialgenetics.com or apply on our Career page at www.primordialgenetics.com/ careers.