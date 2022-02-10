This person will have a strong background in tumor biology, project management, laboratory management, and five or more years of pharmaceutical or biotechnology…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Thu, 10 Feb 2022 14:06:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Principal Research Scientist/Associate Scientific Director, Solid Tumor Targeted Therapy, Oncology Translational Research – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA
This person will have a strong background in tumor biology, project management, laboratory management, and five or more years of pharmaceutical or biotechnology…